St Mary fisherman charged following gun seizure

Thirty-four-year-old fisherman Rohan Shand is to appear before the Port Maria Parish Court in St Mary on Thursday, September 09 on charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Shand, who is from Haffizulla Lane in the parish, was arrested and charged on Thursday by the police following an operation in the Port Maria town centre.

The police report that about 5:30 p.m., the driver of a taxi was signalled to stop.

He complied.

The driver and the passengers were subsequently searched and Shand was found with a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and five 9mm rounds.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

