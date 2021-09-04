UIC takes anti-vaccination protest to May Pen

The United Independent Congress (UIC), Jamaica's third registered political party, continued its anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign today with a street protest in May Pen, Clarendon.

More than 20 persons wearing blue, which is the colour of the party, gathered with placards calling for the constitutional rights and freedom of Jamaicans to be upheld.

Spearheaded by party president Joseph L. Patterson, the protesters chastised Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Government for the country's vaccination drive.

Patterson promised that the protest will continue in Mandeville, Manchester next Saturday, and then Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth the following week.

