Education Ministry warns public against laptop scam

The Ministry of Education is warning the public against a payment scam involving laptops and tablet devices.

The Ministry says unscrupulous persons have been sending emails to students claiming that they have been gifted a tablet or a laptop and now need to pay $5,000 to collect the item.

It says this is a scam.

The education ministry stresses that it has no email address using moe.schoolbenficiary.jm@gmail.com nor is there any programme requiring students to pay a fee to obtain a laptop or tablet from it.

The provision of tablets and laptops through the official One Tablet or Laptop Per Child initiative does not require students to pay any money to receive the devices.



The public is being advised to be on the alert and not be fooled by this latest scamming attempt.

