Private sector, trade union groups urge Jamaicans to get vaccinated

Private sector and trade union interests are appealing to Jamaicans to get vaccinated so as to accelerate Jamaica's turnaround from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Jamaica Employers' Federation, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions argue that the low take-up of vaccines despite the increasing positivity rate is cause for great concern, especially as the already limited human and physical resources of the public health system are diminishing.

Acknowledging that persons are hesitant about vaccines, the group is imploring Jamaicans to seek the facts from reputable sources such as the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative to help inform their decision.

Based on the current situation, the group says it is not in support of general edicts by employers to impose requirements for vaccination of their workers and is of the view that employees must be educated prior to making their final choices.

Notwithstanding, it also acknowledges that there may be specific and extenuating circumstances that could make the requirement for vaccination in some workplaces a necessity.

The group is asserting that while doing a good job, the Government and the supporting ministries and agencies should move to increase the accessibility of vaccines across the country.

This may be achieved by expediting legislative amendments or identifying and implementing other strategic initiatives as the country seeks to significantly accelerate the rate of vaccinations, the group argued.

Arguing that Jamaica is in a very difficult and tenuous economic and social position at this point, the group says this should serve as a signal of the importance for persons to get vaccinated.

