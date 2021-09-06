643 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded 18 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,637.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 1 and September 4.

Those who have died are:

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 91-year-old woman

* A 93-year-old female

* An 87-year-old man

* A 51-year-old male

* A 31-year-old man

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

St Mary

* A 77-year-old male

* A 76-year-old man

* A 71-year-old woman

* An 85-year-old female

* An 88-year-old female

St Ann

* A 39-year-old man

* A 69-year-old male

* A 47-year-old woman

* A 92-year-old female

Westmoreland

* An 81-year-old female

* A 74-year-old woman

Portland

* A 64-year-old male

St Elizabeth

* A 66-year-old male

And eight more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 197.

Meanwhile, there were 643 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 105 years, pushing the total to 71,987 with 20,967 being active.

Of the new cases, 396 are women and 247 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 97

* St Catherine - 87

* St James - 67

* St Thomas - 67

* Clarendon - 65

* St Ann - 53

* Trelawny - 48

* St Elizabeth - 43

* Westmoreland - 33

* Manchester - 31

* Hanover - 25

* St Mary - 17

* Portland - 10

A total of 1,500 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 43.7%.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,921.

Some 699 persons are in hospital with 175 being moderately ill, 121 severely ill, and 53 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 46,895 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.