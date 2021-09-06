75-y-o woman slain in Ewarton, St Catherine

Residents of the rural community of Cotton Piece in Ewarton, St Catherine are in shock following the gruesome discovery of the body of a senior citizen this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Anita Brown, otherwise called 'Anni B'.

The woman's throat was reportedly slit, police on the scene revealed.

Her body was discovered about 8 o'clock this morning.

The St Catherine North police have launched an investigation in the crime.

A ratchet knife suspected to be the murder weapon has been collected as evidence by the police.

As at August 28, twenty-six persons aged 65 and over were murdered in Jamaica.

Murders have declined by almost 16 per cent in the St Catherine North Police Division, year-on-year. Sixty-five people were killed in the division as at August 28, twelve fewer than the 77 slain for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Rasbert Turner

