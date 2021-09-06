GraceKennedy Foundation highlighting students’ success

The GraceKennedy Foundation has continued its efforts to encourage youths to achieve their fullest potential by awarding bursaries to students for their exceptional scholastic performance. On Friday, the foundation presented 25 bursaries to children of GraceKennedy staff, to assist with their academic expenses for the 2021-22 school year.

The 31st staging of the Carlton Alexander Bursary Awards came on the backdrop of the raging COVID-19 pandemic which has led to countless students missing out on their education. As a consequence, this was the second year the awards ceremony was held online.

For Wolmer’s Boys’ School student, Jaden Shaw, receiving this bursary filled him with joy as the introverted teenager was proud of his achievement. The 13-year-old, third- form student is a young chess prodigy who has been excelling in local chess circles.

He has successfully represented Jamaica, placing first out of over 565 competitors in the 2020 Checkmate Corona Virus Rapid Open Online World Chess Championships. He also placed second out of 173 countries in the Regional Online Chess Championship. This is just an inkling of his exceptional performance.

He told The Gleaner, “I feel great about the scholarship and it will be very good for the new school year.” He explained that COVID-19 posed a major challenge for him, as he often found it difficult to concentrate in school.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Online school was a different challenge, a different experience. It is definitely harder to pay attention and focus in the classroom but I had to try and hope for the best,” said Shaw. Despite the challenges, Jaden has consistently maintained an A average in his studies and is also the recipient of the Wolmer’s Spirit of Excellence Award for his feats in chess. Setting personal goals has allowed him to focus during his first two tumultuous years in high school.

Dr Carol Gentles, chair of the GraceKennedy Foundation Education Committee said during her opening remarks, “It has been encouraging to see students such as Jaden Shaw who exhibited commendable time management by maintaining a great academic performance while competing in a series of chess tournaments both locally and internationally.”

This year’s bursaries are valued at $1.84 million. Award recipients at the secondary level up to the Grade 11 will receive $60,000 while sixth formers will receive $80,000. Tertiary students will be awarded bursaries of $100,000. The bursaries will be renewed annually once a student maintains a minimum 80 per cent average or 3.0 GPA.

Gentles highlighted that the GraceKenneday Foundation is celebrating its 39th anniversary this year. The organisation continues to be proud of its work to advance education, protect the environment and encourage healthy lifestyles.

She said: “Even though the pandemic has impacted the activities we do, our team continues to work diligently and continues to adapt to the changing climate in fulfilling always GraceKennedy’s mantra, ‘We care’.”