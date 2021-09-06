Hanover man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting daughter

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

A 43-year-old Hanover man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted his 19-year-old daughter has been taken into custody by the police.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that the teenager went to live with her father in eastern Hanover over four months ago.

During that time, he started to demand sex from her.

It is being alleged that he subsequently sexually assaulted his daughter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A family services officer was later informed of the allegations.

Having overheard his daughter making the report, the father allegedly used a piece of iron to inflict several blows to her body, resulting in severe bruises and swelling.

The accused was taken into custody on Friday evening by police personnel attached to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

Criminal charges are expected to be laid later this week.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.