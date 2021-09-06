Isratech implements vaccination, testing mandate for workers

The management of Isratech Jamaica Limited is standing by its decision to require workers to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test from an accredited lab every three days.

The company, which has locations in Manchester, St Andrew and St James, has indicated that those who fail to utilise those options can take unpaid vacation leave.

The requirements took effect last week Monday, the same day the measures were communicated to staff in a memo.

Those who are unable to take a vaccine due to medical reasons are required to present a certificate from a doctor as well as a negative COVID test every three days, the document stated.

Last Monday, several workers who showed at the company's Manchester location told The Gleaner that they were presented with the document and prohibited from entering the compound.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

One worker stated that employees feel like they are being backed into a corner.

"We didn't have a choice but to be vaccinated. For someone who is making a particular amount after tax, we couldn't afford the COVID test every three days. How many persons can afford unpaid vacation and for how long?

"Quite a few persons have been vaccinated so far but there are others who are out and I am not sure what will happen [to them]," said the worker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The worker expressed concern that persons who cannot take the COVID jab are required to present a negative test every three days.

Responding to the concerns, Isratech's deputy chief executive officer, Benjamin Hodara, said the company has to act in light of the recent surge of COVID-19, noting that the virus is crippling the island's hospitals.

That's why, he said, the company had to put in place reasonable and preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the work environment safe.

"Our options were carefully considered using available scientific and legal data,” Hodara said in a statement.

“In addition to this, the company has provided cash incentives and transportation to and from vaccination sites. So far, 90% of the company's workforce has been vaccinated," he continued.

He added that Isratech continues to care deeply about the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and the wider population.

There have been ongoing public discussions about vaccination and the workplace.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicated last month that the Government had no plans to mandate vaccination.

The Jamaican Bar Association recently came out and stated that there is currently no law prohibiting employers from making vaccination mandatory for employees.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.