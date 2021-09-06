JAGCE president-elect was an inspiration

PORTLAND:

Tributes are pouring in for the late Orlene Wellington, president-elect of the Jamaica Association of Guidance Counsellors in Education (JAGCE), who passed away on Thursday at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital after a long illness.

President of the JAGCE, Winston Nathan, who spoke to The Gleaner via telephone on Saturday, said the loss of Wellington will seriously affect the association, as she was a dedicated and committed individual, championing the very cause and success of that body.

According to Nathan, who was obviously overcome with emotion, Wellington has left a void which they might not be able to fill, at least not anytime soon, as she contributed to the growth, development and success of the JAGCE.

“She was to assume the role as president in January 2022, as I was scheduled to demit office on December 31,” said Nathan. She served in the capacity of general secretary for three years. She was such an inspiration and it was her encouragement and influence that led to me running for president in the first place. She simply got things done. This is indeed a great loss. She was a great planner and she also worked behind the scenes. She brought positive energy to this association, which sets us on a successful path,” Nathan added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But with the sudden passing of Wellington, which has basically delayed the expected transition and handover, Nathan pointed out that he expects that careful consideration and dialogue will be held by the chairman of constitution to chart the way forward, although he was quick to point out that the period of grief and mourning has to take precedence over any such meeting.

“Wellington had selected her own cabinet and she had gotten her own mandate. We were not prepared in any way to receive such bad news, as we were focusing on the hosting of a three-day conference in the first week of December, where we would have a handover ceremony.

“The constitution team will, however, meet to discuss the way forward and, based on its decision, the information and decision will be communicated to me as it relates to going forward. No time has been set for any such meeting, as we have to allow for a period of mourning for all parties,” he said.

Wellington joined the staff at Port Antonio Primary School in 2015 following the departure of Juliet Douglas, another guidance counsellor, who migrated to the United States.