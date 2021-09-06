Kitson Town oozes rural pride as PEP scholars awarded

Primary Exit Profile (PEP) high achiever Andriel Whonder of Kitson Town Primary School in St Catherine exuded pride and determination as he and three other students were honoured on September 2.

“It feels good to be awarded. It was as a result of hard research, and not being afraid to consult and do research,” Whonder said in his vote of thanks at the small ceremony.

But as he expressed gratitude to his family and teachers, the preteen showed maturity well beyond his years.

“We know the academic work has only begun,” he quipped.

The awards ceremony, held at the Kitson Town Seventh-day Adventist Church, courtesy of the primary school’s past students’ association, sought to recognise the efforts at excellence by students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. PEP is the placement exam for students entering high school.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Prepare for the working world

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor, who delivered the keynote address at the function, implored the recipients to prepare themselves for the working world.

“Education is the currency of the world,” Taylor, who once taught history in high school, said. “Be prudent. It teaches you to make proper choices. Be courageous to make decisions when the world is against you.”

Taylor urged the awardees to be focused on achieving the most they could during the first five years of high-school education before sitting external exams.

“There are more decisions you’ll have to make, friends you’ll lose along your journey. Don’t allow your parents to pay twice for your examinations. You must study hard to succeed, as your future depends on the efforts you make, as you’ll need a school-leaving certificate to move to the next level,” Taylor said.

The senior prosecutor, who spent five years as clerk of court in St Catherine, commended the parent-teacher group for highlighting the positives in the community.

The Winston Smith-led Jamaica Teachers’ Association also sent greetings to the students and teachers.

Parent-Tacher Association President Garfield Angus commended the organising committee for securing donations. He thanked the donors of tablets, plaques, book vouchers, grants, and grocery to the students and teachers.

Cynthia Landell was awarded Teacher of the Year. Her award was accepted by Pearline Gordon, a colleague at Kitson Town Primary.

The other PEP alumni honoured were Clovia Facey, now of St Catherine High; Vashni Brown, who is attending Jonathan Grant High School; and Jaheem Fray, who has been placed at St Mary Technical High School.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com