Opposition condemns destruction of mangroves

Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, is condemning the destruction of mangroves and other protected areas, especially during the hurricane season.

Frazer-Binns asserted that the Government, through its actions or actions of its agencies, has failed to commit to protecting the environment.

Noting that there have been recent reports which alleged the removal of mangroves within the Palisadoes Port Royal Protected Area by a government agency, Frazer-Binns highlighted the inconsistency with the Government's promise to protect and preserve the environment and the actions of state agencies.

“Any damage to our protected mangroves is a major threat to the coastal environment especially during such an active hurricane season,” she said in a statement this morning.

In addition to the destruction of mangroves in the Palisadoes area, there are further reports of the removal of mangroves in Trelawny to facilitate the expansion of Falmouth.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The opposition spokesperson is calling for the Government to desist from undertaking any further activities which are likely to impact the environment until a thorough study has been done and realistic proposals and measures have been taken to ensure there is the balancing of development and environment protection.

“We simply cannot continue like this. It's destructive, disheartening and deleterious to our environment. Destroying mangroves will leave areas of the island open to damaging waves, floods and storm surge. Mangroves are indispensable as they provide sanctuary for many species, store carbon and protect against flood damage. In fact, mangroves are crucial in reducing the negative impact of climate change,” said Frazer-Binns.

“As we continue to experience the 2021 Hurricane Season, we need a renewed effort to protect and rehabilitate mangrove ecosystems that safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities across Jamaica,” she added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.