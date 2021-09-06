Two injured in Mandela Highway crash

Two persons have been rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital after sustaining injuries in a collision between a Voxy minivan and a 10-wheeler truck along the Mandela Highway in St Catherine.

The injured are reportedly in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles reportedly escaped harm.

Police personnel from the nearby Ferry Police Station declined to speak to the media.

The driver of the minivan, which careened into a ditch, was accused of attempting to undertake the truck.

According to data issued by the Road Safety Unit on Monday, September 6, there have been 320 crash fatalities this year, six per cent, or 18, more than for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Asha Wilks

