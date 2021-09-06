UDC general manager resigns

Heather Pinnock has resigned as the general manager of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

She will leave the agency on October 31, 2021.

Pinnock was appointed general manager on April 1, 2019.

In a statement, the UDC did not indicate the circumstances that led to her resignation.

However, it said Pinnock devoted dedicated service to the agency.

It also said Pinnock provided leadership to several important projects including the construction of the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

The UDC said its board of directors will start the search to find a new general manager.

