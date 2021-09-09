15-year-old boy charged for killing shopkeeper in her yard

A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of 56-year-old shopkeeper Paula Raphael at her house on Unity Lane in Kingston 13.

The teen, who has been in custody since last week, was charged on Wednesday for the August 22 incident.

The police report that about 11:15 a.m., Raphael was sweeping her yard when she was approached by the teen, who shot her several times.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, September 1.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.