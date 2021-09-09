511 additional COVID-19 cases, 19 more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded 19 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 1,685.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the fatalities occurred between August 11 and September 7.

Those who have died are:

Manchester

* An 80-year-old man

* An 89-year-old man

* A 19-year-old woman

* A 50-year-old male

* An 80-year-old female

* A 53-year-old male

* A 77-year-old man

* A 70-year-old male

* A 56-year-old man

St Elizabeth

* A 46-year-old man

* An 84-year-old male

Westmoreland

* A 76-year-old male

* An 80-year-old man

St Catherine

* A 60-year-old woman

* A 64-year-old female

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 91-year-old female

* A 56-year-old woman

St James

* A 57-year-old woman

Trelawny

* A 71-year-old man

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 174.

And five more deaths are under investigation, increasing the tally to 210.

Meanwhile, there were 511 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 104 years, pushing the total to 74,007 with 22,615 being active.

Of the new cases, 302 are women and 209 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 130

* St Catherine - 100

* St Thomas - 64

* Clarendon - 56

* St Ann - 35

* Manchester - 34

* St Elizabeth - 32

* St James - 26

* Westmoreland -20

* St Mary - 5

* Hanover - 5

* Trelawny - 4

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,702 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 32.5%.

In the meantime, there were 96 more recoveries, increasing the total to 49,231.

Some 740 persons are in hospital with 149 being moderately ill, 124 severely ill, and 52 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine while 45,997 persons are at home.

