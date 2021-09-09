CXC exam results to be released in October

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is reporting that exam results will be released in early to mid-October.

The regional exams were conducted between June and July.

In a statement this afternoon, CXC said that is working assiduously to minimise the impact of the delays occasioned by the disruption of COVID-19 protocols on the logistical operations associated with the marking, grading and release of examinations results.

The release of results will be a three-tiered approach:

• Firstly – Release to the Ministries of Education.

• Secondly – Joint meeting with the Ministry of Education.

• Thirdly – Release to candidates on or before October 15.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

• Release to the Ministry of Education.

• Release to candidates on or before October 20.

CXC says its team is in contact with regional and international higher education institutions to communicate the timing of the release of exam results to minimise the possibility of students being disadvantaged during the matriculation process.

