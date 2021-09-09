Meeting halted as MP blocked from sitting in councillor's chair

The monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation was briefly halted today as councillors objected to a decision by Westmoreland Western Member of Parliament Moreland Wilson to sit in the area designated for elected local officials.

Wilson had sat in the seat assigned to Lee Simpson, the Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the South Savanna-la-Mar division.

Simpson was not present.

Despite several requests to vacate the seat, Wilson refused and attempted to address the meeting.

People's National Party Councillor for the North Savanna-la-Mar Division Devon Thomas led the protest for Wilson to vacate the seat.

Eventually, Marva Pitter, the chief executive officer of the corporation intervened and escorted the Westmoreland Western MP outside of the meeting room.

Wilson later returned and sat in the area designated for visitors and members of the public.

- Albert Ferguson

