PNP caretaker Ewan Stephenson has died

Ewan Stephenson, the People's National Party (PNP's) caretaker for South West St Elizabeth has died.

Stephenson passed away this morning, after a long fight with stomach cancer.

He celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday.

Last year, Stephenson contested the 2020 general election although he was not well.

Watch: Stephenson on the election contest

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was defeated by incumbent Floyd Green.

The PNP said it is saddened by the passing and has paid tribute to Stephenson.

South West St Ann MP Lisa Hanna also took to social media calling Stephenson a gentle giant with quiet strength and humility.

He was also hailed as a beloved husband and father whose greatest wish was to be of service to Jamaica at large and to the constituency in particular.

“To say he will be missed by his family and friends is an understatement but we are comforted that he is now at rest,” read a post made on Stephenson's caretaker Facebook page.

“Our thanks to the many well-wishers who have surrounded us with love and prayer.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.