638 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,693.

Those who have died are:

* A 33-year-old woman from St James

* An 86-year-old male from St James

* A 60-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 96-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 56-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 69-year-old female from Manchester

* An 83-year-old woman from Manchester

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 10 and September 8.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 175.

And 13 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 223.

Meanwhile, there were 638 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 97 years, pushing the total to 74,645 with 23,229 being active.

Of the new infections, 366 are women, 271 are men and one case is under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 140

* St Catherine - 126

* Manchester - 65

* St Ann - 60

* St James - 52

* Portland - 49

* Trelawny - 34

* St Elizabeth - 29

* Clarendon - 24

* Westmoreland - 22

* Hanover - 15

* St Mary - 13

* St Thomas - 9

A total of 1,841 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 36.1%.

In the meantime, there were 104 more recoveries, increasing the total to 49,335.

Some 812 persons are in hospital with 138 being moderately ill, 106 severely ill, and 51 critically ill.

And 41,767 persons are in home quarantine.

