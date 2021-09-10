Health Ministry to suspend giving first dose of Pfizer jab

Effective today, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will suspend the administration of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as it moves to preserve supply.

The Ministry says the move is necessary to ensure that vaccines are available for persons who will become due for their second dose in the coming weeks.

It says the first dose administration of the Pfizer vaccine will resume as soon as the Ministry receives its next shipment of the vaccine.

Members of the public who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to do so today at permanent vaccination sites across the island.

Jamaica is set to receive two more tranches of the Pfizer vaccine as part of a total of 608,000 doses from the Government of the United States.

