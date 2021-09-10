NEPA to embark on sargassum weed clean-up at Hellshire

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has embarked on a clean-up of sargussum weed along the Half Moon Bay Fishing Beach in Hellshire, St Catherine. This follows its finding that a recent localised fish kill was due to the impact of dead and decaying sargassum weed last month.

Its analysis of water samples attributed the fish kill to decaying sargassum which caused a reduction in oxygen in this area.

Director of Environmental Management and Conservation at NEPA, Anthony McKenzie, explained that, “Water samples analysed by the agency returned high levels of biological and chemical oxygen demand attributed to the accumulated and decomposing sargassum seaweed, which diminishes the available oxygen in the water column leading to the death of the fish.” To address the situation, the agency will collaborate with its partners, to support sargassum clean-up efforts in the area.

On August 23, The Gleaner reported that fisherfolk were mystified by the death of juvenile fish and crabs, sea cucumber and lobsters washing on to the shore, with some crawling out of the sea to die.

“Something in the water killing off everything and the water stink,” one fisherman told The Gleaner then. “We need NEPA to come here and investigate.”

According to NEPA, sargassum is a type of open ocean algae that is found only in the Atlantic Ocean and provides refuge for migratory species, making it an essential habitat for several species of fish and invertebrates. It provides shelter and food to sea turtles and commercially important fish such as tuna.

Additionally, it advises that the weed plays a role in beach nourishment, and is an important element in shoreline stability; however, in excessive amounts it may result in beach erosion and disruption in the visual landscape.