Neptune appoints Brian Bennett-Easy as managing director for Jamaican operation

Barbados-based Neptune Communications, Inc has announced the appointment of Brian Bennett-Easy as managing director for its Jamaica subsidiary.

Neptune notes that Bennett-Easy has been a key player in the strategic growth and development of telecommunication solutions for the corporate sector for almost 20 years, having last served as the chief operating officer for one of Jamaica's mobile providers.

A strategic and critical thinker, with almost 30 years of serving corporate Jamaica, Neptune says Bennett-Easy is known as a pragmatic leader.

It says he's keen to introduce the company's services to the Jamaican business community.

His tenure in senior corporate leadership includes 13 years at J. Wray & Nephew Group (now Campari), leading different teams as part of the Group Information Technology unit.

Throughout his career, he has served in various capacities and garnered a wide range of expertise through his exposure to multiple business sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, automotive, agriculture, insurance, transportation, telecommunications, and logistics.

In making the announcement, CEO for Neptune Communications, Julian Jordan said, “We are delighted to have Brian join our team. He is a demonstrated professional in this space with a great deal of experience in the Jamaican market. Under his leadership, Neptune is well-positioned to fulfil our mission in Jamaica. ”

In response to his appointment, Bennett-Easy said: “My job is to ensure that our Jamaican businesses understand the importance of resilience and redundancy for basic connectivity. COVID-19 has put a floodlight on the many vulnerabilities in Jamaica's telecommunication service infrastructure. As more critical services such as education and banking go online, it is particularly important to ensure reliable connectivity. Government, and private sector organisations, have long recognised the need for data path diversity. Neptune's service platform will present such an option. Over the next few months, we are committed to completing all regulatory requirements and outfitting our operations to provide first-class service to our customers, with the professionalism they expect from a dedicated service provider.”

