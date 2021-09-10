NWA to undertake corrective works on Mandela Highway, expect delays

The National Works Agency (NWA) is warning motorists to expect delays along sections of the Mandela Highway next week as it will be carrying out corrective works.

The works, which are scheduled to commence at 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 12, will continue until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that motorists should expect a significant reduction in available lanes as China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will be correcting defects along the roadway.

The works, he says, will mainly involve the removal of uneven pavement on the approaches to the Fresh River Bridge, the Overpass Bridge and the box culverts.

CHEC will be removing the pavement to expose the road base, which is the source of the defect.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The corrective work will include adding more base material in the targeted areas.

The NWA says the works are expected to improve the overall driving surface.

The agency is urging motorists who have to be on the road during the no-movement days to exercise caution when travelling along roadways where road works are being undertaken.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.