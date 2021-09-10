Reduction in production at NWC Martha Brae plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at its Martha Brae Treatment Plant in Trelawny have been reduced to 75% capacity due to mechanical challenges at the facility.

This has affected water supply to several communities.

The areas likely to be affected include:

Greenwood, Rose Hall, Coral Gardens, Ironshore, Rhyne Park, Spot Valley, Cornwall, Mt. Zion, Palmyra, Saigon, Barrett Town and Providence in St James.

Falmouth, Falmouth Pier, Royalton Hotel, Rock, Cooper's Pen, Granville, Green Park, Schawfield, Silver Sands, Duncan's Bay, Carey Park, Stewart Castle, Salt Marsh, Davis Pen, Stonebrook Vista, Florence Hall Village, Coral Spring Village, Wiltshire, Hague, Hague Housing scheme, Daniel Town, Hammersmith and Retreat Heights in Trelawny.

Discovery Bay, Bridgewater Heights, Primrose Hill, Lakeside Park, Hopewell Park and Old Folly in St Ann

The NWC is appealing to customers for their patience and understanding.

