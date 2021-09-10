Three shot, two fatally, in Clarendon attack

Detectives assigned to the Area 3 Major Investigation Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the killing of a man and a woman and the injury of another by unknown assailants last evening in Clarendon.

The deceased have been identified as 47-year-old Cleverton Brown, otherwise called 'Budda', and Beverley Pinnock, both of the Gayle Housing Scheme in Lionel Town.

The police report that about 6:25 p.m., Brown, Pinnock and another woman were among a group sitting in their yard when gunmen travelling in a motor car opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Brown and Pinnock were pronounced dead and the other woman was admitted.

