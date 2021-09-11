Sat | Sep 11, 2021

11 more COVID deaths and 662 new infections

Published:Saturday | September 11, 2021 | 11:31 AM

Jamaica on Friday recorded another 11 COVID deaths, pushing the overall tally to 1,704.

The deaths occurred between August 23 and September 9.

DEATHS
1. A 61-year-old man from St Ann
2. A 67-year-old man from St Ann
3. An 84 year old man from St Mary
4. A 65-year-old man from Portland
5. A 61-year-old woman from Portland
6. A 69-year-old man from St Catherine
7. A 67-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
8. A 76-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
9. A 64-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
10. A 40-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
11. An 80-year-old man from St James

At the same time, there were 652 new infections increasing the overall case count to 75,297.

NEW CASES:
Clarendon - 34
Hanover - 16
Kingston and St Andrew - 151
Manchester - 52
Portland - 0
St Ann - 66
St Catherine - 120
St Elizabeth - 61
St James - 65
St Mary - 6
St Thomas - 25
Trelawny - 32
Westmoreland - 24

Meanwhile, hospitalisations remain extremely high at 802 with 152 patients moderately ill, 110 severely ill and 60 critical.

