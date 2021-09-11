11 more COVID deaths and 662 new infections

Jamaica on Friday recorded another 11 COVID deaths, pushing the overall tally to 1,704.

The deaths occurred between August 23 and September 9.

DEATHS

1. A 61-year-old man from St Ann

2. A 67-year-old man from St Ann

3. An 84 year old man from St Mary

4. A 65-year-old man from Portland

5. A 61-year-old woman from Portland

6. A 69-year-old man from St Catherine

7. A 67-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

8. A 76-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

9. A 64-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

10. A 40-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

11. An 80-year-old man from St James

At the same time, there were 652 new infections increasing the overall case count to 75,297.

NEW CASES:

Clarendon - 34

Hanover - 16

Kingston and St Andrew - 151

Manchester - 52

Portland - 0

St Ann - 66

St Catherine - 120

St Elizabeth - 61

St James - 65

St Mary - 6

St Thomas - 25

Trelawny - 32

Westmoreland - 24

Meanwhile, hospitalisations remain extremely high at 802 with 152 patients moderately ill, 110 severely ill and 60 critical.

