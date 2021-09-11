Early childhood education specialist Dr Rose Davies dies

Early childhood education specialist Dr Rose Davies died at home early this morning after ailing with cancer for some time.

She was the wife of former Finance Minister Dr Omar Davies and the mother of two daughters and a son.

A recipient of the Order of Distinction (Commander Class), for many years, Mrs Davies was the head of the Institute of Education at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

She has written extensively on early childhood education and participated in several national policy formulations.

Mrs Davies also devoted service to several other bodies serving as:

Chairman, Joint Board of Teacher Education

Board Member, Early Childhood Commission

Chairman, Sub-Committee on Training & Development, Early Childhood Commission

Vice Chairman, Shortwood Teachers' College Board

