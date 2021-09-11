GoodHeart | Jamaica Custom Agency gifts school with 30 tablets

WESTERN BUREAU:

As students across the island embark on another school term, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) on Wednesday handed over 30 tablets to students of the Farm Primary and Infant School in Green Pond in St James.

The gift of tablets to the Montego Bay-based institution was part of a $1.2-million tablet project, which saw the JCA handing out some 60 tablets to two schools, one in St James and one in Kingston.

Earl Stewart Jr, director of planning and research at the JCA, said his organisation was committed to education and was therefore happy to respond to a request from the school for assistance. “We are giving from the heart, and we are helping to develop these young minds. When the principal brought knowledge to us that 100 students weren’t able to reach the requirements for the academic year, it broke my heart,” said Stewart. “The JCA’s heart is now healed knowing that we are able to reach 30 or more students this academic year. Knowledge is invaluable and is very important for our nation’s children. This is a part of our mandate [to contribute towards nation-building].”

He said the initiative developed by the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility team saw staff members and partners contributing. “The Corporate Social Responsibility team thought of a Customs Caring From the Heart Tablet fund-raising drive, based on the times that we are living in,” continued Stewart. “We were aware of what was happening in the communities that we were operating in, so over 1,500 staff members saw it fit to contribute generously, along with friends of the JCA. With donations and purchasing the tablets, we accumulated 60 and made it possible in enhancing the education or assets for schools.”

Richard Miller, the principal of Farm Primary and Infant School, was delighted to receive the tablets, saying they will readily satisfy the needs of many of his students.

“This great initiative brought tears to my eyes,” said Miller. “In the 2020-2021 school year, we were not able to reach 100 students. Without access to online classes or having a device, they were not able to meet the requirements with their academics.”

GRATEFUL

Miller said the donation will be a great help to the institution. “When a representative of the Jamaica Customs Agency called us, I was so grateful and thought to myself that, if it is even one tablet, that is one less child to worry about. We are elated that we will receive 30 tablets. Instantly, I know of one student who will receive one because that student was granted access to our lab here at school for not having any device or Internet,”

Jamar Norman, a grade-six student and one of the recipients of a tablet, was full of gratitude. “I feel good that the Jamaica Customs Agency brought some relief to me because not having a tablet last year made me really sad. I had to use my neighbour’s Wi-Fi and my father’s phone, so it was difficult. This will have a great impact on me because I will get a device to do my classes online. I need to pass my exams,” said Norman.

Nadia Smiley, whose son was one of the recipients of a tablet, said that she is relieved as her child will now be able to function. “I am thankful because my son was not able to attend any of his grade-five classes. With him getting this tablet, he has to gear up now because he is going into Grade Six, and he cannot repeat because of his age,” said Smiley.

