Linstead businessman, another in custody for motor vehicle theft

A licensed firearm holder who is a well-known businessman in Linstead, St Catherine, is now in police custody along with a St Catherine farmer after both were held in a stolen motor car yesterday.

The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Probox, was intercepted by the St Catherine North Police after it was captured on video via Jamaica Eye approaching the Angels toll plaza on the North-South Highway.

The suspects were tracked and intercepted at the traffic light in Time and Patience district in Linstead.

The car was stolen from the Sagicor Parking Lot in Spanish Town, St Catherine between 2:30 p.m and 2:40 p.m. yesterday.

The police have seized the licensed firearm of the businessman.

Head of the St Catherine North Police, Acting Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers told The Gleaner that the police quickly mounted an operation on receiving information about the stolen vehicle.

“The Jamaica Eye CCTV system has been reaping a lot of good results since its installation in March of this year,” SSP Chambers said.

