Minister launches religious online radio

“And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Mark 16:15

Leaon Nash, minister in the Shiloh Apostolic Faith and acting pastor of the Nine Miles Assembly in Spalding, Clarendon, believes that spreading the good news of salvation and inspiring hope where there is none is now more important than ever.

That is why he said he saw it fit to create the National Religious Partnership (NRP) Media, which he launched recently.

“This is a station that caters to persons within the religious circle, the general population across Jamaica and those on the World Wide Web. Our theme says: Reaching you where you are, no boundaries, no limitations,” he said.

Nash, who is no stranger to the media landscape, said radio has always been his love, but more than anything his wish was always to inspire others.

“I grew up in the community of John’s Hall in the parish with my parents, and during that time I fell in love with radio. My greatest motivation is to reach people and inspire individuals in their various walks of life, and I believe that radio is a powerful tool to help me do that.”

Operating out of Christiana in the parish, Nash said the aim of NRP is to provide wholesome, entertaining content that is in line with his mission of making lives better and living bearable.

“In today’s time with radio, we have so many that are around and some are providing good staple for the listening public. But sometimes some of what you hear is not necessarily wholesome enough and so I thought it would have been a good idea to get this done,” he said.

The founder said the online platform will focus on counselling, Christianity, welfare, wealth and giving the voiceless a voice, among other things.

“It will operate on a 24-hour basis and will share all things within a religious space. We start off daily at 5 a.m. with devotional. We have a number of pastors and bishops who will join us throughout the week, and on weekends we have a gospel show. We are also intending to produce programmes for the youth and also programmes discussing hard news and news within Christendom.”

With specific programmes also focusing on personal and spiritual development and health and wellness, Nash said he is keen on proclaiming the world of God in everything.

“In a time like this when people are looking for an alternative, this is good. We are not competing with anyone but we want persons on the move to be able to listen and be inspired. We are hoping to reach people where they are and have faith in God.”

He said the next step is to procure a licence to broadcast on the FM dial and reach a larger local audience with the gospel.