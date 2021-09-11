Opposition wants Integrity Commission to probe AAJ's First Rock deal

Opposition Spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson wants the Integrity Commission and other relevant anti-corruption agencies to urgently probe the multimillion US dollars investment by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) in First Rock Capital Holdings.

The Gleaner today reported that the AAJ board went against an initial recommendation not to invest in First Rock.

READ: AAJ board went against initial no-investment recommendation

Robinson is also maintaining that the board of the AAJ should be fired for breaching its own internal investment policy and Government's Public Bodies Management and Accountability Act when it invested US$3 million in First Rock.

READ: What AAJ and NMIAL board minutes said about the US$3m investment

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The high levels of corruption that continue to linger around and plague the Holness Government demand effective and conclusive action from the agencies appointed to protect the public coffers and safeguard the interests of the Jamaican people," Robinson said.

He wants the Integrity Commission to determine whether there were conflicts of interest and if the investment met the standards for good governance, accountability and transparency.

In July, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke said the investment was in breach of the Government's regulations.

However, Transport Minister Robert Montague who has portfolio responsibility for the AAJ has not made any public comment on the matter.

"The silence of Minister Montague demands that the matter must be elevated to his boss, Prime Minister Holness, who has the ultimate responsibility to the people of Jamaica to act in their best interests," said Robinson.

He insists that the Prime Minister must publicly state why the Board remains in place given that it has breached its fiduciary responsibility.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com