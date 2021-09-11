Supreme Ventures awards 20 tertiary scholarships to students in State care

Twenty students in State care are to be awarded full scholarships by the Supreme Ventures Foundation.

The scholarships are worth $100 million over four years.

The students will be selected by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

Supreme Ventures Foundation says the funds will go towards tuition, boarding, subsistence stipend and miscellaneous expenses for the duration of the students' academic programmes.

The scholarships are part of the 20th anniversary activities of Supreme Ventures Limited.

Director Heather Goldson says the scholarships represent a partnership and investment in the future of Jamaica.

"There is no talent like Jamaican talent, no abilities like Jamaican abilities and we want to ensure that we recognise and give these hard working, high potential children the best shot possible despite their circumstances," she said.

State Minister for Education Robert Morgan has lauded Supreme Ventures on the initiative.

“This $100 million scholarship fund is big for our children in State care and further emphasises the fact that tertiary education is within their reach,” he said.

The scholarship recipients will pursue studies in actuarial science, architecture, law, economics, civil engineering, dentistry and education among other disciplines.

