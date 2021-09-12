Clarendon community jolted as sisters, nephew among four killed last night

Olivia Brown/Gleaner Writer

The community of Havana Heights in Clarendon has been jolted by a quadruple murder early this morning.

The four were killed shortly after midnight.

They are: 32-year-old Tashana Whyte, her 25-year-old sister, Sherona Whyte, their 19-year-old nephew Luke Newman and Sherona's partner, 27-year-old Michael Solomon.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions in the area about 12:10 a.m, and summoned the police.

The four had been shot in the heads and torsos.

They were taken to the May Pen Hospital where the sisters and their nephew were pronounced dead.

Solomon succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police sources theorise that the attack is a reprisal against a relative whom they believe was the intended target.

The police have since ramped up their presence in the area to prevent further incidents.

Havana Heights is an area of concern in the Clarendon Police Division, recording several violent crimes including murders, shootings and gang related activities.

