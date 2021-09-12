Sun | Sep 12, 2021

Flashback to Hurricane Gilbert

Published:Sunday | September 12, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Pause
The hurricane-hit Manchioneal Police Station in Portland.
The hurricane-hit Manchioneal Police Station in Portland.
Tombs at cemeteries across the island also suffered damage during Hurricane Gilbert. Here is one tomb at the May Pen Cemetery on Spanish Town Road, Kingston, which was damaged by an uprooted tree.
Gleaner Archives
Tombs at cemeteries across the island also suffered damage during Hurricane Gilbert. Here is one tomb at the May Pen Cemetery on Spanish Town Road, Kingston, which was damaged by an uprooted tree.
In this September 15, 1988 photo, Red Cross workers render assistance during the emergency created by Hurricane Gilbert.
Gleaner Archives
In this September 15, 1988 photo, Red Cross workers render assistance during the emergency created by Hurricane Gilbert.
The National Arena in Kingston on the night of Monday, September 12, 1988, after hundreds of Jamaicans flocked to the relief centre there after being scared or ousted from their homes by Hurricane Gilbert.
Gleaner Archives
The National Arena in Kingston on the night of Monday, September 12, 1988, after hundreds of Jamaicans flocked to the relief centre there after being scared or ousted from their homes by Hurricane Gilbert.
A section of the farm at Eastern Banana Estates in St Thomas shows how complete was the destruction effected by the 115 mile-an-hour winds brought by Hurricane Gilbert. Cultivation on the 2,000-acre estate was totally destroyed.
Gleaner Archives
A section of the farm at Eastern Banana Estates in St Thomas shows how complete was the destruction effected by the 115 mile-an-hour winds brought by Hurricane Gilbert. Cultivation on the 2,000-acre estate was totally destroyed.
Many homes in parts of Long Bay and Manchioneal in Portland were damaged by Hurricane Gilbert. Some were flattened. This October 5, 1988 photo shows two children in their new home – a tent – their mother’s home having been swept away by strong winds.
Gleaner Archives
Many homes in parts of Long Bay and Manchioneal in Portland were damaged by Hurricane Gilbert. Some were flattened. This October 5, 1988 photo shows two children in their new home – a tent – their mother’s home having been swept away by strong winds.
Soldiers were called in daily to contain thousands of people who blocked Hanover Street in Kingston while they tried to get cards from the KSAC’s Poor Relief Office to obtain food from the Red Cross.
Gleaner Archives
Soldiers were called in daily to contain thousands of people who blocked Hanover Street in Kingston while they tried to get cards from the KSAC’s Poor Relief Office to obtain food from the Red Cross.
Wherever water can be found the people rush to get some. Here, a group on St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, awaits their turn to fetch water from this broken main. Some said they had travelled from as far as Ensom City.
Gleaner Archives
Wherever water can be found the people rush to get some. Here, a group on St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, awaits their turn to fetch water from this broken main. Some said they had travelled from as far as Ensom City.
The Wesleyan Church in Morant Bay, St Thomas, shows the wounds over the still-sturdy skeleton of the roof, while the clock steeple, victorious against the storm, look pensively on.
Gleaner Archives
The Wesleyan Church in Morant Bay, St Thomas, shows the wounds over the still-sturdy skeleton of the roof, while the clock steeple, victorious against the storm, look pensively on.
Hurricane Gilbert did not spare the tax building on East Street, Kingston. It de-roofed it, as it did thousands of houses across the country.
Gleaner Archives
Hurricane Gilbert did not spare the tax building on East Street, Kingston. It de-roofed it, as it did thousands of houses across the country.
Lumber on board the ship Jed Carrier which came to island on October 24, 1988 from the United States. The lumber was used to rebuild and repair houses damaged during Hurricane Gilbert. It was unloaded at Western Terminals.
Gleaner Archives
Lumber on board the ship Jed Carrier which came to island on October 24, 1988 from the United States. The lumber was used to rebuild and repair houses damaged during Hurricane Gilbert. It was unloaded at Western Terminals.
This aircraft got caught in a tree at the Norman Manley International Airport.
Gleaner Archives
This aircraft got caught in a tree at the Norman Manley International Airport.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13

On Monday, September 12, 1988, Hurricane Gilbert pounded Jamaica, causing an estimated US$4 billion worth of damage and claiming 45 lives across the island.

Gilbert was formed on September 8, 1988 and made first landfall on the east coast of Jamaica on Monday, September 12, at 10 a.m. It ended up peaking at Category 5 strength when it left Jamaica.

The name of the hurricane was subsequently retired by the World Meteorological Organisation because of the widespread damage and loss of lives caused by its ferocious winds and driving rain.

Billions in losses were racked up from destroyed crops, buildings, houses, roads, and small aircraft, with more than 100,000 houses destroyed or damaged islandwide.