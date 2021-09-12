Flashback to Hurricane Gilbert

On Monday, September 12, 1988, Hurricane Gilbert pounded Jamaica, causing an estimated US$4 billion worth of damage and claiming 45 lives across the island.

Gilbert was formed on September 8, 1988 and made first landfall on the east coast of Jamaica on Monday, September 12, at 10 a.m. It ended up peaking at Category 5 strength when it left Jamaica.

The name of the hurricane was subsequently retired by the World Meteorological Organisation because of the widespread damage and loss of lives caused by its ferocious winds and driving rain.

Billions in losses were racked up from destroyed crops, buildings, houses, roads, and small aircraft, with more than 100,000 houses destroyed or damaged islandwide.