Free petrol for some motorists at vaccination blitz in Drax Hall

St Ann businessman Wayne Boothe, is offering free petrol for a select number of motorists transporting people the COVID vaccination blitz site in Drax Hall today.

The vaccination drive runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boothe, the operator of Boot Service Station in Drax Hall, said the first 60 motorists carrying at least two people to be vaccinated at the site adjacent to his property will be entitled to 10 litres of gas.

"The aim is to really get people out to be vaccinated,” said Boothe.

He also said the initiative is part of his social and corporate responsibility.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“For customers, staff, friends and people who come by, I think my little piece will help in the whole vaccination blitz,” he told The Gleaner.

The vaccination incentive is a partnership with Carimed, Wisynco, and the Justices of the Peace in St Ann.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com