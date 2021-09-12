Police inspector succumbs to COVID complications

The coronavirus today claimed the life of beloved police inspector Miguel Johnson.

Johnson died at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew, colleagues told The Gleaner.

He was assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Special Operations Unit.

Johnson is believed to be the most senior police officer to die from the respiratory ailment.

"He was a very jovial person, but serious about his work," one police officer recounted.

