594 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,734.

The deceased are a 28-year old woman from St Mary, A 73-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 59-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 10 and September 11.

And four more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 243.

Meanwhile, there were 594 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 96 years, pushing the total to 76,451 with 24,460 being active.

Of the new cases, 356 are women and 238 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 103

* St Catherine - 101

* St Thomas - 66

* St Elizabeth - 62

* Manchester - 49

* Clarendon - 49

* St James - 43

* Portland - 35

* St Ann - 29

* Westmoreland - 23

* Trelawny - 15

* Hanover -15

* St Mary - 4

A total of 2,136 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 36.2%.

In the meantime, there were 185 more recoveries, increasing the total to 49,746.

Some 753 persons are in hospital with 155 being moderately ill, 117 severely ill and 52 critically ill.

And 40,774 persons are at home in quarantine.

