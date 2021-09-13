Bunting gives gov't failing grade

Shadow Minister of National Security Senator Peter Bunting has given the Government a failing grade for its management of the crime portfolio.

Bunting, pointing to the 10 per cent increase in murders so far this year, called on the Government to develop new initiatives and bring new energy to the fight against violent crime.

Statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Monday indicate that 991 murders have been recorded as of September 11. This represents an increase of 94 murders when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

“The statistics provide a failing grade for the Government’s performance in the fight against crime over the last year,” said Bunting, a former minister of national security.

The St Andrew South Police Police Division has seen a 23 per cent increase in murder and a seven per cent rise in shootings. In the Kingston Central Police Division, murders are up 58 per cent; Kingston East is experiencing a 35 per cent rise in murders; and Kingston West has seen its murder numbers soar by 29 per cent. St James (28 per cent); Hanover (31 per cent), and Westmoreland (58 per cent) have been experiencing a marked increase in murders.

“The data shows that greater resources need to be allocated to building the intelligence gathering and investigative capabilities of the police,” said Bunting.