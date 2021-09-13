COVID-positive Portland taxi operator being sought by police

The police in Portland are now trying to locate a COVID-positive taxi operator who has reportedly breached his quarantine order.

The man, whose name is being withheld, tested positive last week Wednesday and was advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The taxi operator was provided with a certificate outlining his positive COVID-19 status, which was to be presented at hospital in the event that his condition worsened.

His grandmother had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and is now at home in quarantine.

Despite being ordered to remain at home, the taxi driver was reportedly seen operating his vehicle and transporting passengers from Anchovy to the parish capital, Port Antonio, as recently as Saturday.

The Gleaner was reliable informed that family members of the taxi driver contacted the police regarding the alleged breach, arguing that they are upset that his action is putting others at risk.

The police have since taken up the matter.

