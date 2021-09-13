Fire at Alexandria Police Station, inmates relocated

Ten inmates who were being held at the Alexandria Police Station in St Ann have been relocated following a fire on Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The fire, suspected to have been started by inmates, was confined to one cell at the station.

No one was visibly hurt and there was minimal damage to the building.

The inmates are now being housed at the Ocho Rios Police Lock-up.

