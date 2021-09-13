Flow expands fibre-fast network

Telecommunications firm FLOW said that it has connected more than 420 communities to its fibre-fast network since January 2020.

According to Stephen Price, FLOW’s general manager, the upgrade means that more than 90,000 homes can now access the Internet via its network.

"We are doing our part, ensuring that our students and teachers can have a better online classroom experience, and that employees are able to maintain their productivity while working from home,” Price said.

The FLOW executive underscored the company’s role in connecting the unserved and underserved.

"We are focused on nation-building, which means the digital inclusion of all Jamaicans regardless of their community. As such, 73 of the communities connected this year are outside of the Kingston-St Andrew-St Catherine region. For areas where we do not yet provide service, we’ve added additional LTE mobile sites to support connectivity. We recognise, however, that the best experience is on the fibre network and so, as the only provider investing in deploying fixed connectivity into every community across the country, we are committed to adding more communities to our network annually,” Price said.

Meanwhile, under its Internet in Schools Programme, the FLOW Foundation upgraded the free broadband service that it provides to over 250 schools. These schools were migrated to the best technology and upgraded to the fastest speeds available to help with the online teaching experience.

Eric McLean, principal of Mountainside Primary School, confirmed the enhanced connectivity that his school is experiencing and stated, "The Internet service is much more stable than before and faster. I can now do my Zoom and Google Meet sessions without the service dropping."

This sentiment was echoed by Dahlia Thompson, principal of Galina Primary School in Gordon Town, St Andrew.

"Internet connectivity is much better, and all my teachers are now able to access the Internet. We are most grateful for the upgrade," she said.