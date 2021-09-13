Gun and ammunition seized in Hermitage
Published:Monday | September 13, 2021 | 2:46 PM
The police seized an illegal gun along with ammunition during an operation in the Hermitage community in St Andrew on Sunday.
They say cops were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area when a premises was searched and the weapon found.
It was identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol with seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
