Gun and ammunition seized in Hermitage

The police seized an illegal gun along with ammunition during an operation in the Hermitage community in St Andrew on Sunday.

They say cops were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area when a premises was searched and the weapon found.

It was identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol with seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.