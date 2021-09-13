MoBay company launches 'weed for vaccine' campaign

The Montego Bay-based medical cannabis dispensary Outlier has joined the effort to offer incentives for Jamaicans to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

The company has launched a novel 'Weed for Vaccine' campaign, which it hopes will push smokers to line up for the so-called jab.

“We want to do our part to inspire both Jamaicans and tourists to be safe and stay healthy,” said Brian Thelwell, Managing Director of Outlier.

The move by Outlier is similar to the 'joint for jabs' campaign in Washington, DC.

At one point in the early stages of that campaign, it was reported 10,000 free joints were given away within weeks.

According to a release from Outlier, the 'Weed for Vaccine' promotion, which will last until September 25, will be available to the first 50 persons who visit the store each day.

Persons must be 18 or older and take along state-issued cards showing that they are fully vaccinated.

