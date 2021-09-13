Principal scolded for sex talk

A Jamaican high school principal has been reprimanded by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for the language he used while seeking to dissuade his students from having sex.

The principal, in a video that has gone viral, labelled some of his male students as "two-minute boys" and told them to put black strings on their penises, take their minds off sex and focus instead on their lessons.

To the sexually active girls, the principal advised them to "tell di likkle drancrow" to give them a break. In what appeared to be a sign of bravado, the principal said that he was prepared to meet the persons preying on the young females in Spanish Town.

"Tell him seh yuh waah rest yuh likkle fr**t now. For the next 10 months, yuh a guh rest yuh likkle fr**t," the principal said. "Him beat up yuh front hard enough, now yuh waah fi rest it suh yuh can concentrate on yuh exams."

The education ministry described the school leader as "one of the nation’s most eminent principals" but said his language was inappropriate.

"While the gist of his message is understood, we cannot condone the generally insulting manner in which this was conveyed," the ministry said.

"There are many messages to be conveyed and leaders should bear in mind the tone and likely impact of what is said, which may undermine the desired effect," the ministry added.