Residents demand long-term solution for Alley Bridge

Last Wednesday morning, residents gathered in the vicinity of the Alley Bridge protesting against poor road conditions, as well as the lack of attention paid to the bridge.

The recent rains that lashed the island saw the bridge once again overflowing its banks, causing them inconvenience.

Senior citizen Gloria Wright, who lives in Alley Hill, said she is tired of the problem as she rants that when the bridge overflows taxis are unavailable.

“Dis piece a something (bridge) here suh, di taxi man dem cannot drive on it. Mi waan go a Lionel Town right now go look ‘bout my business and mi caan left mi yard because no taxi. If me sick bad, wha? Mi a 74 year old, I’m not a child, and I can’t move,” she said.

Wright said it is time that an engineer come and assess the bridge and have a discussion with the residents.

“But it caan stay like this when you see people have dem children fi go a school, have dem bills fi pay, and dem can move …dat’s bad and we have a government in power … oh my goodness, man,” she said.

A taxi operator who described the road as “a disaster” had issues with the river overflowing and since then he hasn’t seen any of the two political representatives for the area.

“Mi nuh si nuh MP – Labourite nor PNP (People’s National Party), nobody fi throw a little mall meck di road little better, scrape off di mud. Nobody, ‘cause dem nuh business if nobody waan drop dung inna hole,” he said.

The alternative route he explained is to drive via York Town. However, he said it would be contrary to his licence and in the event of any accident, would not be covered.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South West Lothan Cousins, who was on the scene at the demonstration, called on the National Works Agency (NWA) to come with a long-term solution.

WASTE OF TIME

“I believe it is full time now that the National Works Agency provides us with a long-term solution for this bridge, we cannot continue to, over and over again, every year, fix a section that has been washed out. It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of money. We are calling on the NWA to come and give us a long-term solution,” he said.

The Alley Bridge connects all of southern Clarendon, south East to South West constituencies, Race Course, Kemps Hill Banks and serves a population of about 10,000 people.

Cousins used the opportunity to reach out to Pearnel Charles Jr to “come let us work together, sit with the NWA and find a solution to this once and for all. We can’t continue to live like this, it is unacceptable and we need to find the solution”.

Clarendon South East Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jr, commenting on the situation, said he has been in contact with the National Works Agency, for repair the bridge and other areas in the constituency.

“I know that the works agency and their representatives have been across the country doing assessments, after which they will do designs, estimates, and then call for allocations from the Ministry of Finance for a permanent solution. We have been working with the NWA for them to put in temporary relief to that area, and I know that is to be done in short order,” he informed.

Charles Jr, stating that he understood the frustration of the people, said he also must reflect on the reality of the situation.

“There is a process that has to be carried out, and so as a representative, rather than push the people to be agitated, I push the process to be advanced and I will continue to do so.”