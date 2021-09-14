536 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,736.

The deceased are a 65-year-old woman from Clarendon and a 46-year-old man from Clarendon.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths, which were previously under investigation, occurred on September 1 and 2.

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 247.

Meanwhile, there were 536 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 103 years, pushing the total to 76,987 with 24,659 being active.

Of the new cases, 323 are women and 213 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 108

* Clarendon - 100

* Kingston and St Andrew - 78

* St Thomas - 51

* Manchester - 37

* St James - 35

* St Ann - 33

* Trelawny - 25

* Portland - 25

* St Elizabeth - 23

* Hanover -9

* St Mary - 8

* Westmoreland - 4

A total of 1,480 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 47.4%.

In the meantime, there were 331 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,077.

Some 805 persons are in hospital with 235 being moderately ill, 152 are severely ill, and 53 are critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 42,171 are at home.

