Charges to be laid against Portland cabbie for breaching quarantine order

The police in Portland are preparing to lay charges against a COVID-positive taxi operator who reportedly breached his quarantine order.

The cabbie, who is from Chilly Lane in Port Antonio, was today warned for prosecution in the presence of his father, less than 24 hours after the police launched a search to locate him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Julio Francis today told The Gleaner that statements were collected from persons who reportedly saw the taxi driver operating his vehicle on Saturday, three days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Francis, he has since received supporting documents that reportedly show that the taximan tested positive for the virus on September 8 and that during the period that he was seen operating his vehicle, he should have been in home quarantine for 14 days.

“He was warned for prosecution and he will be charged. He is not in the best of health and based on his condition some of the officers are a little fearful to approach him to serve the summons. But, even if we have to await improvement on his part, he will be charged and he will have his day in court,” said Francis.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Gleaner learned that family members alerted the police about the breach by the cabbie out of concern that his action placed unsuspecting passengers at risk.

His grandmother had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and is now at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.