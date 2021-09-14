Firefighters killed in St Ann crash

The Jamaica Fire Brigade has been plunged into mourning following the deaths of two firefighters who were killed in a crash along the Laughlands main road in St Ann on Monday night.

They have been identified as Stefan Walters and Alex Williams, who were employed at the Ocho Rios Fire Station in the parish.

According to Emeleo Ebanks, public relations officer for the fire brigade, firefighters received a call about 10:12 p.m. about a motor vehicle crash along the road in the vicinity of a post office.

"On arrival, we saw two Toyota corollas. Two persons were extricated from one of the vehicles and sent to the hospital where they were pronounced dead,” said Ebanks.

He said the firefighters had just taken home a coworker after completing their shift at 10:00 p.m.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“They were now going home when they met in the fatal accident,” he said.

He added, “As an organisation, we are grieving and we really want to send our condolences out to the immediate family members who we know are grieving as well.”

Ebanks said that grief counselling has been arranged for colleagues of the deceased firefighters.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

