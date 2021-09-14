Holness to address parliament Wednesday

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to make statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The focus of the prime minister's address is likely to be on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamaica has been battling a devastating third wave of the COVID-19 virus, which, as of Sunday, had infected 76,451 and claimed 1,734 lives on the island.

Among the measures used to tackle the spread of the virus are four consecutive weeks of three-day lockdowns. Those measures expire on Wednesday.

In addition to the no-movement days, there are nightly curfews which start at 7, as well as a ban on funerals. There are also restrictions on the number of persons allowed at burials and in places of worship. These measures expire on Friday.

Last week, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, the chief medical officer, warned that despite data suggesting that Jamaica may be turning the corner in relation to a downward trend in the weekly reproductive rate, the measures imposed by the Government will need to continue for several more weeks in order for the numbers to be reduced.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's sitting of the House of Representatives will be the first in eight weeks as members were on summer break.

Education Minister Fayval Williams and agriculture minister Floyd Green are also slated to make statements.